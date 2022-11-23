Central Alabama Pride reacts to Colorado LGBTQ bar shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting local reaction to the tragic shooting at a LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs. Central Alabama Pride says its time to stand with the LGBTQ community.

President of Central Alabama Pride, Josh Coleman calls the shooting that killed 5 people and injured dozens senseless.

This is not the first time a LGBTQ club has been targeted. Six years ago, the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando took place. Central Alabama Pride is still grieving with those families as well as the families of the victims at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Investigators say they where in the gay bar when a 22-year-old man came in and started shooting. He faces murder and hate crime charges.

Coleman says the LGBTQ community is string and shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past and he adds that will continue after this tragedy.

“An important thing for the LGBTQ community, it’s a community of resilience and I think anytime that part of the community does come under attack for whatever reason the community grows stronger together and finds a way to triumph through the tragedy,” Coleman said.

Coleman tells us what can come out of these tragedies is more awareness and understanding and it can be a teaching moment to educate people about the LGBTQ community.

