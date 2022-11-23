Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera.
According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they recovered eight kilograms of methamphetamine.
Calera Police Chief, Chief Hyche, says, “As I have said many times, Calera is not a business friendly environment for criminals.”
