Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera.

According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they recovered eight kilograms of methamphetamine.

Calera Police Chief, Chief Hyche, says, “As I have said many times, Calera is not a business friendly environment for criminals.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.