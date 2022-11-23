LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop

Calera drug bust
Calera drug bust(Calera Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera.

According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they recovered eight kilograms of methamphetamine.

Calera Police Chief, Chief Hyche, says, “As I have said many times, Calera is not a business friendly environment for criminals.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
Virginia at Virginia Tech game canceled
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Budweiser Clydesdales
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
Amazon van robbery suspect.
B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Police lights
Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car