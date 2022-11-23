Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving.

The department actively works to boost staffing levels when the holidays grow closer. Right now the department is fully staffed, but Fire Investigations Captain Raphael Hale says that they are prepared to call in extra personnel if a situation calls for it.

“They usually have a list of overtime personnel,” Hale said. “A list of people who actually want to work overtime and that is kind of the way we do our back filling and fill in for those positions because we are humans just like everybody else. We get sick, stuff like that, but we stay ready for it and prepared to do our job.”

But what can you do to ensure the department isn’t visiting your house to extinguish a turkey fire?

“Just be aware,” Hale said. “Get yourself a good safe surrounding. At least ten feet from any structure and make sure it is a good sound area. You also want to make sure that the turkey is totally thawed.”

Otherwise, you could lose a lot more than just your family’s dinner this Thanksgiving.

