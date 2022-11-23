LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving.

The department actively works to boost staffing levels when the holidays grow closer. Right now the department is fully staffed, but Fire Investigations Captain Raphael Hale says that they are prepared to call in extra personnel if a situation calls for it.

“They usually have a list of overtime personnel,” Hale said. “A list of people who actually want to work overtime and that is kind of the way we do our back filling and fill in for those positions because we are humans just like everybody else. We get sick, stuff like that, but we stay ready for it and prepared to do our job.”

But what can you do to ensure the department isn’t visiting your house to extinguish a turkey fire?

“Just be aware,” Hale said. “Get yourself a good safe surrounding. At least ten feet from any structure and make sure it is a good sound area. You also want to make sure that the turkey is totally thawed.”

Otherwise, you could lose a lot more than just your family’s dinner this Thanksgiving.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
Virginia at Virginia Tech game canceled
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Budweiser Clydesdales
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Children's Hospital is inundated right now as COVID-19, flu and RSV has hospitalized many...
Children’s Hospital forced to divert some patients due to large amount of respiratory infection cases
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian struck, killed after confronting car burglary suspects; $20K reward for info. leading to arrest
Source: WBRC video
Jimmie Hale Mission preparing for Thanksgiving meal
Source: WBRC video
UA, AU grads thrive with youth leadership program