B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the Amazon delivery van from the victim.

The Amazon van has since been recovered, but the suspect is still at large.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, please contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

