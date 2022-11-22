World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages.

The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army.

“What an exciting opportunity to bring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales to Tuscaloosa,” said Amy Adams, Director of Sales at Adams Beverages. “Having the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales here making several appearances to benefit the Salvation Army is sure to get families in the holiday spirit.”

Events planned for the Tuscaloosa Clydesdale tour include:

Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 3-5 p.m. at Winn Dixie located on 10 McFarland Blvd.

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly located on 641 Bear Creek Rd.

Friday, Dec. 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the First Responders luncheon at Druid City Social located on 301 Greensboro Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Downtown Tuscaloosa Holiday Parade to benefit the Salvation Army.

The Clydesdales, along with their iconic beer wagon, will be present for a trot and photo opportunities for attendees.

There will be a donation box at Piggly Wiggly and Winn Dixie for those willing to donate canned food items to The Salvation Army. The boxes will be out November 14-December 31.

“We would like to thank Adams Beverages for their generosity and support of The Salvation Army. We hope the Clydesdales will emphasize the spirit of giving this holiday season,” said Majors Timothy and Bethany Delaney, Co-directors of the Salvation Army.

Below is the parade route for Saturday’s event.

Parade route with directions (Adams Beverages)

