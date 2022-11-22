LawCall
Virginia at Virginia Tech game canceled

(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry(University of Virginia)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech game has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, the game was canceled due to the death of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

