Virginia at Virginia Tech game canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech game has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, the game was canceled due to the death of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

BREAKING: Virginia has canceled its football game against Virginia Tech. The school announced it's canceling a second straight game a day after it held a memorial service for the three players who were fatally shot as they returned from a field trip.https://t.co/9r0BKtlOiK — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 22, 2022

