Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing teen

Anthony Xavier Costa, 17.
Anthony Xavier Costa, 17.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since Nov. 13.

Costa is 6′0″ and weighs 210 pounds.

His family is offering a cash reward for tips leading to his safe return home.

If you have any information on Costa’s whereabouts, please call Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0139, or Detective Kristin Harding at 205-978-0120.

