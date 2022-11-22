LawCall
Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The holiday season is upon us, but so is cold and flu season. Registered Dietitian and Chef, Jessica Ivey, is here to show us how to make a festive, immune-boosting recipe that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

  • 2 lb sweet potatoes (about 6 small)
  • ½ cup 2% milk
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • ⅓ cup mini marshmallows
  • 1 egg white
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • Dash of ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Wash potatoes and place on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet.
  2. Bake potatoes on bottom oven rack 40 to 45 minutes or until tender. Cool slightly.
  3. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh, leaving a ½-inch shell, and add potato flesh to a large mixing bowl. Add milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and egg. Beat with a hand mixer on low speed until smooth. Scoop sweet potato mixture back into shells.
  4. Bake 20 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, heat marshmallows in a microwave-safe bowl 15 seconds (you may have to pause every 5 seconds to avoid marshmallows spilling over as they will expand quickly).
  6. Beat egg white on high speed with a hand mixer for about 1 minute. Add in melted marshmallow and continue to beat until soft peaks form.
  7. Remove potatoes from oven, and top with egg white mixture.
  8. Increase oven temperature to broil. Bake potatoes 5 minutes longer or until white peaks are slightly brown.
  9. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with cinnamon and pecans.

