Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County.

The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County. Farming has been in blood since he was a child. But Smith has only been raising “broilers”, which are chickens raised to about seven and a half pounds each specifically for cooking, since 2003.

Smith typically raises around 350,000 chickens a year. Many folks living in urban areas eat food produced in rural areas.

Smith was recognized as farmer of the year during a luncheon for the Farm-City Week kick-off in Tuscaloosa ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I was totally shocked when I received the phone call. I had no idea and never thought about this. I’ve heard of farmers who do row crops get it. But never thought about me being a farmer like those guys. I’m really blessed and thankful,” Smith told WBRC.

Smith doesn’t raise turkeys. But raising broilers keeps him busy especially for the Fourth of July. He says that chicken wings and boneless wings are big business throughout the year.

