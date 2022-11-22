Trussville gets new special needs alert system

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville Police Department announced it is adding a new special needs notification service.

If you have a family member with autism or any other hidden disability, you can notify TPD so they can better serve you.

Police dispatch can create a notification in its system for when officers are ever dispatched to their location. The special needs for your family member can be properly relayed to responding officers.

TPD needs the following basic information to be added to the system:

Name

Address

Special needs information

Emergency contact information

Any other pertinent information that would assist officers

This notification system is only available for Trussville residents.

Contact Officer McCool at 205-661-4005 if you would like to participate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.