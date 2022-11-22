LawCall
Toy, safety experts talk about this year’s list of dangerous toys

Dangerous toys newser - Trouble in Toyland
By Rob Polansky and Lorin Richardson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Toy and safety experts took a look at an annual list of hazardous toys.

Experts from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Sen. Richard Blumenthal highlighted warnings from U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s “Trouble in Toyland” report.

They participated in a news conference at Connecticut Children’s on Tuesday morning in Hartford:

Toy and safety experts take a look at the annual U.S. PIRG Educational Fund's list of hazardous toys.

Safety experts and Blumenthal showed a variety of toys cited in the report, which included magnets, balloons, and other dangerous and deadly toys.

“I know that about 200,000 kids are seen in emergency departments with toy-related injuries every year, I also know that half of those kids are under the age of 5,” said Bob Duncan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Connecticut Children’s. “We know that injuries are the number one reason why kids are hurt and killed every year and the vast majority of these injuries are preventable.”

Officials said Facebook marketplace is responsible for about 75 percent of the toys sold that have been recalled.

Here’s a list of 10 of those recalled toys:

There are things for which parents can watch.

“Does this toy have parts that can easily break off and a child could place in their mouth? Or a sharp point that could poke or cut a child? Do the toys have an age label? If it’s an electric toy is it UL approved? And are the batteries secure?” listed Amy Watkins, director, Safe Kids, Connecticut Children’s.

Parents should be especially mindful of toys with button batteries.

“Those batteries when ingested can cause suffocation and internal injuries because the batteries adhere to the throat,” Watkins said. “They burn through the membranes of the throat and they can cause lasting injury or death. Parents should be aware of those small parts like button batteries or magnets that will stick together if ingested.”

Parents may also want to be wary of toys that connect to the internet. Experts said there could be audio, video and personal data involved.

For 37 years, U.S. PIRG’s Trouble in Toyland reports aimed to provide parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from recalled toys, choking hazards, noisy toys, data security problems and other toy-related dangers.

Take a look at the complete report below:

