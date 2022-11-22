LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. Earlier in the day Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.

The court, without comment, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

The Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s.

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on Nov. 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Trump’s lawyers and the counter arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
Anthony Xavier Costa, 17.
Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing teen
Trussville gets new special needs alert system
Trussville gets new special needs alert system