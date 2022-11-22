LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are delaying a big part of the downtown Tuscaloosa Christmas tradition. The ice skating rink is not in operation, but not for long.

By this time every year, you would typically see hundreds of people skating on the ice rink, but not this week.

The reason is there’ve been mechanical issues and you can see one corner of the rink with exposed pipes or ‘chillers.’ City leaders tell WBRC it’s a compressor problem, a machine that chills the water into ice.

On top of that, there are supply challenges, but the good news is the rink is expected to open next Monday, just a week later.

We found a few people touring the plaza, marveling at the trees as part of the Tinsel Trail. Folks like Addie Navarett were disappointed the rink isn’t open now, but glad it will be soon.

“I looked at it today and I was disappointed and was super excited, but then saw the rink wasn’t open, but as long as they’re open I’ll come and skate sometime,” said Addie Narvarett of Tuscaloosa.

“I’m kind of disappointed because I have to go to school obviously, so I’m not going to get to see it,” said Evan Blum of California.

“Absolutely because they could have skated last night or today. Very disappointed, but they’ve skated before in Los Angeles,” said Evan’s grandmother Doris Blum of Tuscaloosa.

The Tinsel Trail is also a fundraiser which benefits Tuscaloosa’s One Place.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Overturned vehicle I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover
Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover
Conflict resolution curriculum
Conflict resolution curriculum to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug...
City of Helena adding electrical vehicle charging stations
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering alcohol
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine