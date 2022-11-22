Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are delaying a big part of the downtown Tuscaloosa Christmas tradition. The ice skating rink is not in operation, but not for long.

By this time every year, you would typically see hundreds of people skating on the ice rink, but not this week.

The reason is there’ve been mechanical issues and you can see one corner of the rink with exposed pipes or ‘chillers.’ City leaders tell WBRC it’s a compressor problem, a machine that chills the water into ice.

On top of that, there are supply challenges, but the good news is the rink is expected to open next Monday, just a week later.

We found a few people touring the plaza, marveling at the trees as part of the Tinsel Trail. Folks like Addie Navarett were disappointed the rink isn’t open now, but glad it will be soon.

“I looked at it today and I was disappointed and was super excited, but then saw the rink wasn’t open, but as long as they’re open I’ll come and skate sometime,” said Addie Narvarett of Tuscaloosa.

“I’m kind of disappointed because I have to go to school obviously, so I’m not going to get to see it,” said Evan Blum of California.

“Absolutely because they could have skated last night or today. Very disappointed, but they’ve skated before in Los Angeles,” said Evan’s grandmother Doris Blum of Tuscaloosa.

The Tinsel Trail is also a fundraiser which benefits Tuscaloosa’s One Place.

