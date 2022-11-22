LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover

Overturned vehicle I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover
Overturned vehicle I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says there is an overturned vehicle on I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover.

The wreck happened around 4:39 p.m. Lanes on the right are closed at this time.

ALDOT asks drivers to use caution when driving through the area and expect major delays.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Conflict resolution curriculum
Conflict resolution curriculum to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug...
City of Helena adding electrical vehicle charging stations
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering alcohol
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine
Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa
Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa