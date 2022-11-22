Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says there is an overturned vehicle on I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover.
The wreck happened around 4:39 p.m. Lanes on the right are closed at this time.
ALDOT asks drivers to use caution when driving through the area and expect major delays.
