Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine

By Jenna Wood
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist in downtown Birmingham is offering delivery of a number of wines and locally crafted beers.

Norton’s is the first and only florist in the state offering beer and wine for delivery. The alcohol delivery service was put through a test-run, and now the service is finally in full bloom.

There are affordable beer and wine packages already available for purchase. Customers can choose from special trays, bundles, and gourmet gift baskets with more than a dozen different wines and local craft beers from Good People Brewing Company and Avondale Brewing Company.

“We’re excited to give our community another fresh idea, and another reason to smile after all of these years,” said Cameron Pappas, co-owner of Norton’s Florist. “This is part of our legacy. We just want to make sure we’re always doing what we do, better than we’ve done it before. We like to bring joy to the people here! We’ve always offered a gift to show love, and now we’re offering a service too.”

Norton’s delivers 25 miles in each direction from their downtown Birmingham location, which includes Jefferson and Shelby counties. All of Norton’s delivery drivers have been specially trained for alcohol delivery.

Upon delivery, someone must be present and show proper I.D.

To order, visit Norton’s Florist website, click the “Wine & Beer” tab.

