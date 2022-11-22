Northport man facing multiple child porn charges

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man is facing ten felony charges involving child pornography, according to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

20-year-old Kyler Augusto Murillo was arrested when he turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Wednesday, November 16. He is facing three counts of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say investigators obtained warrants after they found child sexual abuse material during a November 9 search of his residence.

Murillo was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

