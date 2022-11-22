New traffic calming program in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps.

If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.

The calming devices are speed bumps, and the goal is to encourage more responsible driving.

City of Calera Councilmember Kay Snowden Turner said they had several complaints from residents in Camden Cove to start with.

“We had a resident to attend council meeting and ask for these traffic calming devices due to the fact that Camden cove doesn’t have sidewalks and people are driving above the speed limit and there are safety concerns,” Turner said.

Not every request is guaranteed, it may depend on the number of requests and available funding.

Councilwoman Turner said she has been advocating for this program for the last two budget sessions and now funding has been approved.

“There was an accident here in Camden Cove, Camden cove parkway,” Turner said. “Where a speeding individual hit a house and that has happened twice so that is one of the reasons why they are needed.”

The public safety committee will respond to the requests by collecting data and determining the proper location to add these devices.

Turner said police officers can’t be everywhere monitoring traffic or speeding, these devices will be a tremendous help in keeping citizens safe

