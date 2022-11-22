LawCall
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies from injuries

Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West on Nov. 21, 2022. The child, since found, later died from his injuries.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery.

Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. First responders began a search for the child and ultimately found him unresponsive. The exact location where the child was found was not released, but it was in the same block as the initial call.

Bibb was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released a cause of death or any details on what injuries Bibb suffered, confirming only that a death investigation is underway.

