Kenny Chesney coming to Birmingham in 2023 for ‘I Go Back’ tour

(Source Kenny Chesney official website)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music star Kenny Chesney is going back to his roots for his 2023 tour.

His new “I Go Back” tour will having 21 stops, including two in Alabama.

He’ll perform in Birmingham on April 12 at Legacy arena at The BJCC, then at The Wharf in Orange Beach on May 27.

Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

