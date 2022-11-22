Jimmie Hale Mission needs delivery drivers for Thanksgiving to meet increased need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission helps serve hundreds of people suffering from homelessness in Birmingham and they’ve been seeing an increase in guests over the last few months. Leaders tell WBRC that this Thanksgiving, they are going to give out more than 700 meals.

Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said they’ll serve a holiday meal at the Mission, which will be for about 400 people. That’s a number the Mission sees everyday. But, Carroll said they’ll also do a little more than 300 additional holiday meals for delivery. That’s where they pack and prepare a holiday feast and bring it to those in need.

Carroll said the need for holiday help this year is larger than last, so they’re still looking for drivers to help on Thanksgiving Day.

“It definitely is a big need,” Carroll said. “You think about this year and utility costs are up. Gas prices are up, eating prices are up, housing costs in general are up, and everyone is squeezed. So, we do see a larger need this year.”

Carroll said to be a Thanksgiving Day driver, you just need to meet at the Mission at 10 a.m. and then you’ll drop off anywhere from three to five meals with the route they give you.

Carroll said it’s a good way to give back with your family.

Click here to volunteer.

Click here to donate.

