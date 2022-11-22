LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Holiday shopping safety tips from Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last-minute holiday shopping crunch is on, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe while checking off items from your grocery lists.

To start, the sheriff’s office says the best way to pay is in person.

Shelby County deputies say when it comes to your physical safety and security there is strength in numbers.

When you are out shopping keep in mind to do so in a well-lit and crowded area.

Major Clay Hammac said it’s easy for us to get tunnel vision and focus on our shopping list or our things to do, but make sure that you are using your peripheral vison.

“Be aware of your surroundings. At any time if you feel unsafe make sure to keep your phone handy and dial 911,” Hammac said.

This holiday season, the sheriff’s office will be flooding retail areas with a strong presence to ensure public safety.

“Our local aviation unit here at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be providing aerial patrols of our larger, more congregated retail locations throughout the county,” Hammac said.

Hammac also said its much harder to clone or scam if you use the tap to touch payment method in stores.

A reminder about purses ladies: deputies say you should never leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Overturned vehicle I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover
Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover
Conflict resolution curriculum
Conflict resolution curriculum to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug...
City of Helena adding electrical vehicle charging stations
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering alcohol
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine
Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa
Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa