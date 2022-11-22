Holiday shopping safety tips from Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last-minute holiday shopping crunch is on, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe while checking off items from your grocery lists.

To start, the sheriff’s office says the best way to pay is in person.

Shelby County deputies say when it comes to your physical safety and security there is strength in numbers.

When you are out shopping keep in mind to do so in a well-lit and crowded area.

Major Clay Hammac said it’s easy for us to get tunnel vision and focus on our shopping list or our things to do, but make sure that you are using your peripheral vison.

“Be aware of your surroundings. At any time if you feel unsafe make sure to keep your phone handy and dial 911,” Hammac said.

This holiday season, the sheriff’s office will be flooding retail areas with a strong presence to ensure public safety.

“Our local aviation unit here at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be providing aerial patrols of our larger, more congregated retail locations throughout the county,” Hammac said.

Hammac also said its much harder to clone or scam if you use the tap to touch payment method in stores.

A reminder about purses ladies: deputies say you should never leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart.

