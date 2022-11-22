LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heavy damage in early morning apartment fire

Fire at 1400 Aspen Run, Adona Apartments.
Fire at 1400 Aspen Run, Adona Apartments.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes.

It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Four units appear to have been impacted by the fire.

The fire is under control and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing,

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65
Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian struck and killed after confronting car burglary suspects
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Help Jimmie Hale mission give holiday meals
Jimmie Hale Mission needs delivery drivers for Thanksgiving to meet increased need
Source: WBRC video
New River District Park one step closer to expansion
Attorney takes police pay concerns to Hoover City Council
Attorney presses City of Hoover to resolve first responder payroll issues
Blount County 911 response times
Blount Co. seeing improvements to 911 response times with new ambulance service