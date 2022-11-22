Heavy damage in early morning apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes.

It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Four units appear to have been impacted by the fire.

The fire is under control and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing,

