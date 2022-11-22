First Alert for a few showers Tuesday morning; Dry afternoon with near-average temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! The main story this morning is the chance to see light showers across the area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with spotty showers drifting to the northeast. Most of the light rain has been impacting areas along and north of I-20/59 such as Marion, Winston, Walker, Cullman, and Blount counties. We won’t see a lot of rain this morning, but it could be enough to make a few roads slick for your morning commute. Most of the rain should be out of here by late this morning. Temperatures this morning vary depending on where you live. Areas along and south of I-20/59 are in the 40s. Areas farther north are in the mid to upper 30s. You’ll definitely need the jacket this morning, but it definitely feels better this morning compared to yesterday’s cold start. We are forecasting a 30% chance for widely scattered showers before noon today. We will end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. We should remain dry this evening with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by 7 PM.

Dry and Warm Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be our best weather day for the remainder of the week. We will likely start out the day with a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day, but cloud cover will likely increase by the afternoon and evening hours. I think we will end up mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. Temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It should be a mild and comfortable day to spend some time outdoors. I would take advantage of the nice weather and put-up holiday decorations or do a little yardwork.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast: We will likely start Thanksgiving Day off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s. I think we’ll end up mostly dry during the morning and afternoon hours. An afternoon meal should remain mostly dry. Our weather models are hinting that showers could move into west Alabama Thursday evening. The bulk of the rainy weather will likely move into Central Alabama Thursday night. High temperatures on Thursday are forecast to warm into the upper 60s. A few spots south of I-20 could warm into the lower 70s.

Next Big Thing: The big story by the end of the week is the rainy weather setting up for Black Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning will likely end up very wet. Temperatures Friday morning are forecast to start out in the low to mid 50s. The latest models are now showing a wet Friday morning and early afternoon with drier conditions possible by Friday evening. Temperatures Friday are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s. A cold front will likely stall across I-20 Friday evening and lift northwards Friday night into Saturday morning as a warm front. Models now show a wet setup for us Saturday morning continuing into the afternoon hours. The timing of the rain can still change, but I think we’ll trend drier by Saturday evening and Saturday night. With a wetter setup developing, rainfall totals could add up around 2-3 inches for most of Central Alabama through Saturday night. A few models hint we could see isolated rainfall totals over 4 inches. If this occurs, we may introduce a low threat for flooding in isolated spots.

Iron Bowl Forecast: I would plan for wet weather if you are tailgating for the Iron Bowl Saturday morning. Rain will be possible around kickoff with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. I think the rain will likely shift east of Tuscaloosa after halftime. It’ll end up mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 50s by the end of the game. Grab the poncho and monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates.

Drying Out Sunday: Sunday will definitely be our best weather day of the weekend. The rain should be moving out and we should see some noticeable improvements. We’ll likely start Sunday morning off dry with temperatures in the mid 40s. We should end up mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 60s. The first half of next week is shaping up to be dry with temperatures climbing above average. I think we’ll see highs well into the 60s early next week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Models hint that we could see another front impact our area by November 30th through December 2nd.

