City of Helena adding electrical vehicle charging stations

HELENE, Ala. (WBRC) - Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to charge your car in the city of Helena.

Mayor Brian Puckett said charging stations are needed as the city is now second to Hoover with the most registered electric vehicle owners in the county.

Money from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs was awarded to the city.

Partnering with ADECA will allow the city to build two new EV charging stations.

Mayor Puckett said the Helena Sports Complex was selected as the charging location due to the amount of traffic in the area.

Mayor Puckett said this just goes to show that Helena neighbors are forward thinking. Why not charge your car while you are watching a game or your kid’s practice?

“So, this is going to give our residents an opportunity to be able to go and enjoy life, that they have to do on a daily basis but also being able to get a charge out in the community for their cars.”

City leaders are actively working with their partners ADECA and Alabama Power energy services to get them up and running in the next couple of months.

