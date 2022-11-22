Bessemer Police urging victims to come forward after a series of sexual assaults

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for more victims after they say a man was sexually assaulting people in retail stores around the community.

Police are asking you to come forward If you have any information, or if something happened to you.

Officers say they want the truth because they say it can mean a longer punishment for the suspect.

Michael Wayne Green is accused of five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and law enforcement officers believe there are additional victims out there.

Lieutenant Christian Clemons says Green would wait until the victims would bend over, perhaps to pick up an item, and then he would rub up against them.

“It is very unsettling. You know all the victims so far don’t know him at all. They had never met him, and he is just taking it upon himself to inflict harm and to victimize these women, unfortunately,” said Lieutenant Christian Clemons.

Police understand this could be a difficult conversation to have and urge all those impacted to take advantage of resources provided by the One Place Family Justice Center.

