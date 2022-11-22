LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bessemer Police urging victims to come forward after a series of sexual assaults

Michael Wayne Green, 36, of Lipscomb, was arrested Saturday on multiple charges of sexual...
Michael Wayne Green, 36, of Lipscomb, was arrested Saturday on multiple charges of sexual assault.(Bessemer Police Department)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for more victims after they say a man was sexually assaulting people in retail stores around the community.

Police are asking you to come forward If you have any information, or if something happened to you.

Officers say they want the truth because they say it can mean a longer punishment for the suspect.

Michael Wayne Green is accused of five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and law enforcement officers believe there are additional victims out there.

Lieutenant Christian Clemons says Green would wait until the victims would bend over, perhaps to pick up an item, and then he would rub up against them.

“It is very unsettling. You know all the victims so far don’t know him at all. They had never met him, and he is just taking it upon himself to inflict harm and to victimize these women, unfortunately,” said Lieutenant Christian Clemons.

Police understand this could be a difficult conversation to have and urge all those impacted to take advantage of resources provided by the One Place Family Justice Center.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
Virginia at Virginia Tech game canceled
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program