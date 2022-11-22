Attorney presses City of Hoover to resolve first responder payroll issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers.

An attorney representing some of the police officers brought the issue once again to city leaders spoke at the Hoover City Council meeting Monday night.

Gardendale attorney and retired Birmingham Police Officer, Scott Morro, said he went to the meeting in peace on behalf of the Police Benevolent Association, at least for now. As of Monday night, there was no litigation pending concerning the issue of first responders being underpaid or overpaid.

Morro said he was contacted in September by the Police Benevolent Association, upset about incorrect paychecks.

Some officers, he said, who were paid more than they earned had to give the money back.

He said some firefighters were also impacted by this.

Morro explained that he took the issue to the city months ago but the issues persisted and that’s why he went before the council Monday night to spur more urgency, hoping to get to a solution soon.

“A couple in the police department that hasn’t gotten a paycheck this time because they had to pay back the money that was overpaid. So, they know they can’t keep the money but they hope that they get the problem solved so they don’t have to be put in that predicament,” he said. Morro added that he was in contact with the city of Hoover and believed that they were making a good effort to fix the issue.

He told WBRC that the city is bringing in a third-party auditor to inspect the City’s payroll software and find out where the problem is coming from.

“After tonight’s meeting we hope that the Tyler Munis people come in and they fix whatever is wrong with the software so that the paychecks are done right, the overtime is calculated properly, the pension funds are properly put into the system and everything is done the way it should be. You got to keep your first responders happy,” Morro said.

WBRC did attempt to speak with Hoover city attorney, Alan Rice, about the payroll issue at Monday night’s meeting. Rice said the city was unable to make a comment due to attorneys being involved.

The city did tell us in early November that they were experiencing “computation errors” with the payroll software and were working to fix it.

We will keep you updated on how and when this issue is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.