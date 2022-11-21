WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele Brown to the First Alert Weather Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022.

Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State University for her undergraduate degree. After graduating from the comprehensive meteorologist program, she attended Syracuse University for her master’s degree. Her previous work experience includes time in the Pacific Northwest at KHQ Channel 6 News in Washington and time in the Southwest at KOB4 in New Mexico.

“Coming here to Birmingham, Alabama is a pleasure after working so far from home. Coming back to the southeast, where I was raised, is an honor,” Tonia said.

“It takes a team to deliver on our commitment to bring you the most comprehensive weather coverage. Tonia adds another strong foundation in atmospheric sciences and familiarity in the types of weather we experience, making her the perfect addition,” said Wes Wyatt, WBRC Chief Meteorologist.

Tonia joining the WBRC First Alert Weather team will bring the station’s total number of meteorologists back to seven, which makes the FOX6 team the largest weather department in the state of Alabama.

“Tonia will be an asset to our First Alert Team of 7 and the communities we all serve. She understands the responsibility we have to our viewers and readers when it comes to timely and accurate forecasting. Like the other members of the First Alert Team, Tonia is dedicated to keeping people safe and informed,” said Shannon Isbell, WBRC News Director.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.