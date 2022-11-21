Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway.

According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023.

Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the longest-running bar in the city.

It closed it 2012.

