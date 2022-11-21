US Census Director makes recruitment efforts in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Director visited Tuscaloosa recently to explain what the Census Bureau does and to let people in West Alabama know how they could play a role moving forward.

US Census Director Robert Santos said the US Census Bureau has more than 1,200 openings. Students at Stillman College and other universities could fill some of those permanent, full-time jobs. Internships are also available.

The decennial census where people are counted comes around in 2030. But a census on governments just ended and one related to businesses starts soon. So, the Census Bureau needs more people helping to collect and analyze that data.

Santos says the recruiting efforts could help add valuable perspective to the census process.

“The life experience and culture really add a different perspective to things like how do we ask questions? How do we go into the field and knock-on doors? How do we interpret results or analyze results? Those types of insights and perspectives are really valuable and needed,” Santos explained.

He also talked to students at Shelton State Community College while traveling through Alabama and the Southeast last week.

