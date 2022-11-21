LawCall
Traps, travels and refreshments

By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Traps, Travels and Refreshments
Traps, Travels and Refreshments(Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - This week with Thanksgiving arriving you’ll no doubt see a lot of turkey shooting contests going on, but we’re going to introduce you to some world champions, and you’re probably not going to win a shooting match with one of them.

Traps, Travels and Refreshments
Traps, Travels and Refreshments(Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And with colder days here we’ll look back on some warmer experiences, like our slow float down Terrapin Creek at The Redneck Yacht Club.

Traps, Travels and Refreshments
Traps, Travels and Refreshments(Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And who can forget those starry summer nights at the old drive-in movies. We’ll revisit one of those, and you’ll not doubt see a lot of those ads over the next few weeks with Santa pitching a famous soft drink.

Traps, Travels and Refreshments
Traps, Travels and Refreshments(Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

But the man in red wasn’t the only celebrity selling Coca-Cola, a surprise we discovered which was Absolutely Alabama. So, join us bright and early Saturday morning at 5:30 on WSFA 12, Montgomery or Sunday morning at 4:30 on WBRC, FOX6 Birmingham. Spend part of your holiday weekend with us!

