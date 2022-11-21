Suspect identified in Dothan double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a suspect in the weekend murder of two women.

According to an updated press release, Dothan Police are looking for 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. While Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically do not allow the release of juvenile information in criminal cases, courts have issued an order allowing Oliver Jr.’s information to be released for the sake of public safety.

Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. In addition, Oliver Jr. has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver Jr. can be released.

Anyone with information related to Oliver Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to call Dothan PD at (334) 615-3000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

