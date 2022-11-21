Shelton State partners with Miles College to make student transition easier

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa and Miles College in Fairfield are now more closely aligned after the presidents of both institutions signed an agreement that makes transferring much easier.

The memorandum of understanding has four components, a collaborative and seamless transfer process, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit and access to student services.

Students at Shelton State with at least a 2-point G-P-A will be considered for admission to Miles College after earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree with up to a maximum 64 semester hours transferring.

“It makes a smooth transition for these students. It gives an opportunity to recruit and for students to go to Milles College. It’s a great partnership. We want our student to have opportunities to go wherever they please,” Dr. Chris Cox Shelton State Community College President.

The partnership will provide reciprocal privileges for use of Miles College’s Library Resource Center and admission into athletic events. There are also advising opportunities from both schools.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Shelton State president Chris Cox and Miles College President Bobbi Knight

Administrators said that allows scholarship opportunities and a path to earning bachelor’s degrees.

