LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelton State partners with Miles College to make student transition easier

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa and Miles College in Fairfield are now more closely aligned after the presidents of both institutions signed an agreement that makes transferring much easier.

The memorandum of understanding has four components, a collaborative and seamless transfer process, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit and access to student services.

Students at Shelton State with at least a 2-point G-P-A will be considered for admission to Miles College after earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree with up to a maximum 64 semester hours transferring.

“It makes a smooth transition for these students. It gives an opportunity to recruit and for students to go to Milles College. It’s a great partnership. We want our student to have opportunities to go wherever they please,” Dr. Chris Cox Shelton State Community College President.

The partnership will provide reciprocal privileges for use of Miles College’s Library Resource Center and admission into athletic events. There are also advising opportunities from both schools.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Shelton State president Chris Cox and Miles College President Bobbi Knight

Administrators said that allows scholarship opportunities and a path to earning bachelor’s degrees.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Census director visits Tuscaloosa
US Census Director makes recruitment efforts in Tuscaloosa
WBRC FOX6 News programming changes
Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup