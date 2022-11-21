Samford wins outright SoCon title in double OT thriller against Mercer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In what continues to be a historic season for the Samford University football team, the Bulldogs made a little more history in epic fashion in their final game of the regular season.

Samford backup quarterback Quincy Crittendon scored on a 25-yard run in the second overtime Saturday afternoon at Bobby Bowden Field at Seibert Stadium to help lift ninth-ranked Samford to a 50-44 win over 19th-ranked Mercer and deliver its first-ever outright Southern Conference title since 1936.

The win ends the regular season for Samford with a 10-1 overall record and 8-0 in SoCon play. The 10-1 record also ties the 1991 team for the best regular season record in program history, and it’s the first time Samford has ever gone undefeated in SoCon play.

Following the NCAA Selection Show Sunday morning, the Bulldogs earned the No. 6 national seed for the upcoming NCAA Division I-FCS Playoffs. The national seed gives Samford a bye through the first round. Samford will host the winner of the game between Idaho and Southeastern Lousiana on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. CT at Seibert Stadium. The game will mark the first time Samford has ever hosted an FCS playoff game.

