LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Samford wins outright SoCon title in double OT thriller against Mercer

It marks the Bulldogs first outright conference title since 1936
It marks the Bulldogs first outright conference title since 1936
By Jake Stansell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In what continues to be a historic season for the Samford University football team, the Bulldogs made a little more history in epic fashion in their final game of the regular season.

Samford backup quarterback Quincy Crittendon scored on a 25-yard run in the second overtime Saturday afternoon at Bobby Bowden Field at Seibert Stadium to help lift ninth-ranked Samford to a 50-44 win over 19th-ranked Mercer and deliver its first-ever outright Southern Conference title since 1936.

The win ends the regular season for Samford with a 10-1 overall record and 8-0 in SoCon play. The 10-1 record also ties the 1991 team for the best regular season record in program history, and it’s the first time Samford has ever gone undefeated in SoCon play.

Following the NCAA Selection Show Sunday morning, the Bulldogs earned the No. 6 national seed for the upcoming NCAA Division I-FCS Playoffs. The national seed gives Samford a bye through the first round. Samford will host the winner of the game between Idaho and Southeastern Lousiana on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. CT at Seibert Stadium. The game will mark the first time Samford has ever hosted an FCS playoff game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Sideline - Week 13 - MVP of the Week - Patton Turnipseed
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome...
Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Austin Peay at Bryant...
No. 8 Tide cruises to 34-0 win over Austin Peay
Source: WBRC video
Sideline - Week 13 - Fans of the Week - Wesley Harden & Jacob Woodard