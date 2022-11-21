LawCall
Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup

WBRC FOX6 News programming changes(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 9.

Due to live coverage, WBRC will not have the following newscasts Monday-Friday during the three-week period: Good Day Extra, WBRC Now at 11, and WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Kelly and Ryan will not be shown at its regularly scheduled time. You can set your DVR to watch episodes each weeknight at 2 a.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you’ll join us for our regularly scheduled newscasts and programming.

To view our programming schedule, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

