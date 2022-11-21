LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pedestrian struck and killed after confronting car burglary suspects

Pedestrian struck and killed
Pedestrian struck and killed(WABI)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Pell City Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, the PCPD was contacted about a possible hit and run of a pedestrian near Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail in Pell City.

Upon arrival and further investigation, the PCPD learned the deceased victim of the hit and run had confronted suspects who had just broken into vehicles at a residence on Skyline Trail. During the confrontation with the suspects, the victim was run over and killed by the suspects.

According to police, the suspects were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger.

The driver is described as a young white female in her 20s, dark hair and wearing glasses. A second suspect is described as a young white male in his 20s with short blonde or light brown hair.

The last known direction of travel was on Stemley Bridge Road.

If you have information, videos, or pictures, contact Sgt. Justin Cooper at 205-884-3334 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for a tip or information leading to an arrest.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Shelton State and Miles College form partnership
Shelton State partners with Miles College to make student transition easier