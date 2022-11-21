Pedestrian struck and killed after confronting car burglary suspects

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Pell City Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening.

At approximately 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, the PCPD was contacted about a possible hit and run of a pedestrian near Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail in Pell City.

Upon arrival and further investigation, the PCPD learned the deceased victim of the hit and run had confronted suspects who had just broken into vehicles at a residence on Skyline Trail. During the confrontation with the suspects, the victim was run over and killed by the suspects.

According to police, the suspects were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger.

The driver is described as a young white female in her 20s, dark hair and wearing glasses. A second suspect is described as a young white male in his 20s with short blonde or light brown hair.

The last known direction of travel was on Stemley Bridge Road.

If you have information, videos, or pictures, contact Sgt. Justin Cooper at 205-884-3334 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for a tip or information leading to an arrest.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.