LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New River District Park one step closer to expansion

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - River District Park in downtown Tuscaloosa is about to expand in a big way. The Tuscaloosa City Council is expected to approve 10 million dollars for the new pedestrian bridge that will connect from the future Saban Center to the park.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner is certain the votes are there tonight to approve the pedestrian bridge.

This will be one more element to add to River District Park which officially opened just weeks ago. The bridge is expected to extend from the Saban Center, cross over Jack Warner Parkway, and end in the park, according to Tyner. Tyner says the new pedestrian bridge just makes sense because of what’s coming to that part of downtown Tuscaloosa.

“Certainly fit very, very well with the Saban Center and hopefully an event center but one thing, too, that is a dangerous road, Jack Warner Parkway, but in addition to the park and all, it’s going to get busier but it’s also very much a safety issue because we’re going to have lots and lots of visitors and especially young children because it will connect with the Discovery Center so I think it’s very necessary,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Tyner says construction begins in January. The $10 million price tag, according to Tyner, will come from Elevate Tuscaloosa.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need
Samford wins outright SoCon title in double OT thriller against Mercer
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson Co. has grease recycling locations
Source: WBRC video
Surging RSV cases cause officials to ask for emergency declaration