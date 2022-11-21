New River District Park one step closer to expansion

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - River District Park in downtown Tuscaloosa is about to expand in a big way. The Tuscaloosa City Council is expected to approve 10 million dollars for the new pedestrian bridge that will connect from the future Saban Center to the park.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner is certain the votes are there tonight to approve the pedestrian bridge.

This will be one more element to add to River District Park which officially opened just weeks ago. The bridge is expected to extend from the Saban Center, cross over Jack Warner Parkway, and end in the park, according to Tyner. Tyner says the new pedestrian bridge just makes sense because of what’s coming to that part of downtown Tuscaloosa.

“Certainly fit very, very well with the Saban Center and hopefully an event center but one thing, too, that is a dangerous road, Jack Warner Parkway, but in addition to the park and all, it’s going to get busier but it’s also very much a safety issue because we’re going to have lots and lots of visitors and especially young children because it will connect with the Discovery Center so I think it’s very necessary,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Tyner says construction begins in January. The $10 million price tag, according to Tyner, will come from Elevate Tuscaloosa.

