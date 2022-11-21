LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man wanted for robbery in Holly Pond

Man wanted for robbery in Holly Pond
Man wanted for robbery in Holly Pond(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect in Holly Pond. The Sheriff’s office says the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

The male subject was wearing a camouflaged mask and hat, and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The man was believed to be armed with a firearm.

The CCSO says he demanded money from the clerk, took it and left. If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office or call Lt. Jared Aaron at (256) 735-2752.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Mark Crosswhite
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement
Thanksgiving dinner for NICU families
Charlotte’s Sweet Confections provides Thanksgiving dinner for NICU families at Brookwood Baptist
Source: WBRC video
Governor Kay Ivey calls for temporary halt to state executions
Source: WBRC video
New River District Park one step closer to expansion