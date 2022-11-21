Man wanted for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect in Holly Pond. The Sheriff’s office says the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

The male subject was wearing a camouflaged mask and hat, and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The man was believed to be armed with a firearm.

The CCSO says he demanded money from the clerk, took it and left. If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office or call Lt. Jared Aaron at (256) 735-2752.

