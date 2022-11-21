LawCall
Man killed in train crash

Train tracks stock image
(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South.

The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died two days later on November 19.

