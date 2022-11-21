Jefferson County grease recycling program for Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders want to remind you about their grease recycling program ahead of Thanksgiving!

Oil and grease that you may use to fry your turkey should not be thrown down the drain. It can cause backups that not only damage your pipes, but the sewer system.

“It’ll damage your pipes, once it’s damaged your pipes, it gets into our system and it’ll damage the sewer system as well. It’s what causes backups and overflows,” said Helen Hays, Director of Public Information.

There are over 20 locations in Jefferson County where you can recycle your grease. You just pick up a bottle, take it home and use it to dispose of cooking grease, then return it when its full.

The grease is then collected and recycled, meaning it could be used to make feed or fuel.

You can find the closest location to you here.

