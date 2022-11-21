Gardendale PD: Man attempts to rob pawn shop, according to owner

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police say a man attempted to rob Stevens Pawn & Jewelry, according to the owner.

The store owner said to police that a man attempted to rob him when the store was just opening, and the owner shot at the man.

The owner said the suspect ran out the front door and ran around the back of the store.

Police are working with other businesses in the plaza to get video footage.

No one was injured, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

