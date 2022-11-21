First Alert for increasing cloud cover Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a very cold start to the day. We are looking at widespread 20s across Central Alabama. Some locations such as Gadsden, Jasper, Centre, and Hamilton have cooled into the upper teens and lower 20s! You’ll definitely want to heat up the car and grab a heavy coat before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear, but we are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing showers across Texas, Louisiana, and even a wintry mix in far western Mississippi. This system won’t have a lot of moisture with it, but it will provide us with increasing cloud cover as we go into the afternoon hours. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We should stay dry today, but I can’t rule out a few light showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 40s after 7 PM. A stray shower will be possible, but not likely.

Isolated Showers Tuesday: A weak disturbance will move through Central Alabama tonight into tomorrow. We’ll hold on to a 20-30% chance for light showers. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some of our far northern counties could see temperatures in the mid 30s. I can’t rule out a small chance for some light rain to mix with sleet, but it won’t be enough to cause any problems on the roads as surface temperatures remain above freezing. We will likely start Tuesday out mostly cloudy with a chance for widely scattered light showers. By Tuesday afternoon, we will likely trend drier with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm near 60°F tomorrow afternoon. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph tomorrow.

Warming Up Wednesday: If you are tired of the cold temperatures, we have some good news for you! Temperatures are forecast to trend above average for the middle part of the week. We’ll likely start Wednesday morning off dry with temperatures near 40°F. We are expecting a partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 63°F. If you plan on traveling or running to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for Thanksgiving, the weather is looking nice and dry. Wednesday could also be a great day to get some yardwork out of the way.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to see a cold front move through Central Alabama at the end of the week. Models continue to struggle with the overall setup, but we are trending with wet weather moving into Central Alabama Thursday evening into Friday morning. The first half of Thanksgiving Day will likely start out dry with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s. We should see a mostly cloudy to overcast sky Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 60s. I think our best chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will occur Thursday evening into Thursday night. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch for most of Central Alabama. Hopefully we will have a better idea on the timing and intensity of this system by tomorrow.

Black Friday Forecast: We are forecasting a decent chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning. If you plan on heading out to the stores early Friday morning, I recommend grabbing the rain gear. Temperatures Friday morning are forecast to start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Friday with our best chance for rain in the morning hours. Rain will likely taper off by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cooler air will likely move in behind the cold front on Friday producing breezy conditions.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast remains tricky. The GFS model wants to develop another area of low pressure that could produce another round of showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The European model keeps us dry. I’m leaning towards the dry solution, but we’ll introduce a small rain chance for Saturday and Saturday night. If models trend drier, we may end up eliminating our rain chances. I would plan for highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will likely start out near 40°F with highs in the lower 60s. If we trend drier, we will also see a mostly sunny sky. If we trend wetter, temperatures may end up cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. Long-range models do hint at a mild and slightly warmer weather pattern as we finish November and move into December.

