Charlotte’s Sweet Confections provides Thanksgiving dinner for NICU families at Brookwood Baptist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Charlotte Fohner of Charlotte’s Sweet Confections in Alabaster provided a Thanksgiving dinner to families with babies in Brookwood’s NICU.

Charlotte felt compelled to help families because she had a daughter who spent three months in a California NICU. This was her “small token of Thanksgiving”.

To the families, Charlotte went on to say, “I have been in your shoes, and I am forever thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff who served (my daughter) and me during that time.”

