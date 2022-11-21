Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief.

Police say the chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co.

The suspects were stopped near the 222 mile marker just before Jemison.

Two people were taken into custody.

No word yet on how the injured officer became involved in the chase of the extent of his injuries.

