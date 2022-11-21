LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65

Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65
Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief.

Police say the chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co.

The suspects were stopped near the 222 mile marker just before Jemison.

Two people were taken into custody.

No word yet on how the injured officer became involved in the chase of the extent of his injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s set to hold grand opening for Athens location
Jefferson County Dept of Health on protecting the elderly during flu season
Source: WBRC video
Fun ideas for the kids' Thanksgiving table
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested for sexual misconduct