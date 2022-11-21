LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits(BGrace Media)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with family and friends.

This initiative is part of Cahaba’s community outreach program.

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits(BGrace Media)

Its food bank regularly opens on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help patients and community members in need.

During the holiday season, Cahaba Medical Care works to make sure the community is taken care of during what can be a difficult time for some people.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Samford wins outright SoCon title in double OT thriller against Mercer
Source: WBRC video
Gardendale PD: Store owner fires at possible robbery suspect
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pell City
Source: WBRC video
Gov. Ivey orders temporary halt to executions in Alabama