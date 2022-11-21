Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with family and friends.

This initiative is part of Cahaba’s community outreach program.

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits (BGrace Media)

Its food bank regularly opens on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help patients and community members in need.

During the holiday season, Cahaba Medical Care works to make sure the community is taken care of during what can be a difficult time for some people.

