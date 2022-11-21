LawCall
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location

A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s opened its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Monday.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials attended the grand opening. This new Buc-ee’s location is the first in North Alabama. Construction is underway in Auburn for the franchise’s fourth Alabama location.

“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a statement. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”

Buc-ee’s will provide 250 new jobs to the area.

Marks said the new travel center will significantly benefit Athens’ economy.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Marks said in a statement. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

