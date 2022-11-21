LawCall
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31.

“Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”

Crosswhite led Alabama Power for more than eight years and built a reputation as a low-key but powerful industry thought leader and corporate citizen.

During his time at Alabama Power, Crosswhite helped advanced the company’s role in elevating the state and its communities with a continued emphasis on economic development and through the work of the Alabama Power Foundation and company employee and retiree volunteers.

Crosswhite’s successor will be named later.

