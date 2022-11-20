LawCall
One dead after Saturday night shooting at Birmingham apartments

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was left dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night in Birmingham.

Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a call at the Don L. West Manor Apartments on 59th Street South at approximately 9:56 p.m.

Police say that preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation between family members prior to the shooting, but no one is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-777.

