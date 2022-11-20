Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed, and six others were shot at a bonfire in Yazoo County a little after midnight Sunday.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting happened after gambling over a dice game at The Wells Ranch.

According to the sheriff, 27-year-old Christopher Turnage, of the Vaughn community, was shot and taken to the Baptist hospital in Yazoo, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says 41-year-old Amanda Gatlin, of Hinds County, was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Cornelius Scott, 35, of Mound Bayou, was shot in the left side and is in stable condition. Twenty-five-year-old Billy Barton, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left shoulder and is in stable condition. Latasha Gordon, 38, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left hand and is in stable condition. Twenty-three-year-old Jabarious Smith, of Humphreys County, was shot in the left arm and is in stable condition. Latasha Washington, 44, of Hinds County, was shot in the left hip and is in stable condition.

The sheriff says no arrests have been made at this time, and there are currently no suspects. If you have any information, please contact the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 746-5611.

