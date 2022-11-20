FIRST ALERT: Decreasing clouds, chilly temperatures Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! It’s a cold start to the day. Temperatures north of I-20 are generally at or below freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas to the south are mostly in the mid to upper 30s. The wind remains light, so the wind chill factor isn’t a big deal this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover continuing to move through the area from the southwest to the northeast. It is all associated with an area of low pressure that has produced showers along the Gulf Coast this weekend. This system will continue to push to the east and move out of our area. If you are planning to attend the Magic City Half Marathon this morning in Birmingham, I would plan for temperatures to start out in the 30s around 8-9 a.m. We will likely warm into the low to mid 40s by 10-11 a.m. with a partly cloudy sky. We are forecasting decreasing clouds this afternoon. We will likely end up sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. With a clear sky and light winds this evening, it will trend very chilly with temperatures cooling into the mid 30s by 7 p.m.

Freezing Cold Temperatures Monday: Make sure you protect your plants, pipes, and bring your pets inside tonight. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 20s for most of Central Alabama Monday morning. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning mostly clear and cold. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tomorrow from the southwest to the northeast as another weak disturbance develops in the Gulf. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Monday afternoon with high temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Winds will shift from the north to the east at 5-10 mph.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Tuesday: A weak disturbance to our south could produce spotty light showers across Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above freezing Tuesday morning with lows near 40°F. The latest models are hinting that rain chances may end up limited Tuesday. I’m keeping us mostly cloudy to partly sunny Tuesday afternoon with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers. The best chance for a few showers will be along and south of I-20/59. It won’t be a washout, and any rain that develops will likely remain light. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will remain below average with highs in the mid 50s.

Dry and Warmer Wednesday: If you are making plans to travel for the kickoff to the holiday season, Wednesday looks nice with no weather issues. We are forecasting morning temperatures to start out in the low to mid 40s. We should see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures warming up at or slightly above average. Highs will likely climb into the mid 60s. It should be a great day to get last-minute ingredients at the grocery store or to finish off some yardwork.

Thanksgiving Forecast: Just as Lauren was talking about yesterday, the forecast for Thanksgiving and going into the weekend isn’t a slam dunk. The European model hints that we could see a small rain chance Thursday evening into Thursday night. The GFS model keeps us dry Thursday with increasing cloud cover. We are keeping a 20% chance for a stray shower late in the day with highs in the mid 60s. I don’t anticipate any major issues Thursday.

Black Friday Forecast: The forecast remains questionable by the end of the week. Some models keep us dry while others hint at rain moving in Friday evening. If you plan on shopping early on Friday morning, I think we’ll end up mostly dry with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s. Friday’s forecast is looking mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a 30% chance for showers. Determining the timing and coverage of rainfall this far out remains difficult. Check with us throughout the week on social media, through the first alert weather app, and on television for frequent updates on the forecast as things change.

Next Weekend: Uncertainty remains high for next weekend’s forecast. We will continue to hold on to a small chance of rain next Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will likely remain at or above average with highs in the low to mid 60s. One of our long-range models hints that Sunday could end up wet, but another model shows us completely dry. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers on Sunday.

Have a safe and wonderful Sunday!

