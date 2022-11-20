LawCall
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire ripped through an abandoned Montgomery hotel overnight.

It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials determined the blaze started on the third floor of the former hotel, which closed within the last year and had been boarded up and fenced off.

The three-story structure received a significant amount of damage as a large portion of the roof collapsed.

Authorities said primary and secondary searches were conducted in the rooms that were not collapsed. Follow-up searches are expected as safety permits.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

